Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Red Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .246 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.230
|AVG
|.262
|.309
|OBP
|.324
|.492
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|11/7
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
