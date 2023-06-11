Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (38-28) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (3-4) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Yankees have won four of their last five games against the spread.

The Yankees have won 28, or 62.2%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York is 26-14 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 302 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.58).

