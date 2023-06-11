The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox take the field on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. Willie Calhoun and Rafael Devers have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

The favored Yankees have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have a record of 4-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. For three consecutive games, New York and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 8.3 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 45 total times this season. They've finished 28-17 in those games.

New York has a 26-14 record (winning 65% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Yankees have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-35-2).

The Yankees have gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-16 17-12 19-6 19-22 32-23 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.