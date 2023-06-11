The Boston Red Sox will look to Rafael Devers for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB action with 102 total home runs.

New York's .421 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (302 total).

The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.58 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schmidt enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.