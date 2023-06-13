Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .233 with four doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (25.0%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.

Stanton has had an RBI in nine games this year (45.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).

He has scored in seven of 20 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 .174 AVG .333 .240 OBP .357 .391 SLG .667 4 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 5 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings