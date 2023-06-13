Tuesday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-1. The Golden Knights are favored, with -200 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Panthers, who have +165 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in this Stanley Cup Final contest.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 16-11-27 in overtime contests as part of a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has 57 points (25-8-7) in the 40 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has finished 4-11-7 in the 22 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 15 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 66 times, and are 61-3-2 in those games (to record 124 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 22-7-1 record (45 points).

In the 47 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times, and went 27-18-4 (58 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 13-8-21 record in overtime games this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida has earned 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games this season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Florida has earned seven points (3-17-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Panthers have earned 106 points in their 69 games with at least three goals scored.

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 41 games this season and has recorded 54 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Panthers finished 25-11-3 in those matchups (53 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.