Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .214.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 20 of 37 games this season (54.1%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (24.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 37 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.215
|AVG
|.212
|.250
|OBP
|.268
|.338
|SLG
|.269
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.71, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.