The Atlanta Dream (2-5), on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the New York Liberty (6-2). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE

CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dream have covered three times in games with a spread this season.

New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Atlanta has covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.

So far this season, four out of the Liberty's games have hit the over.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.

