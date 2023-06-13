The Atlanta Dream (2-5), on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the New York Liberty (6-2). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-10) 171 -500 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 171.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-10.5) 170.5 -575 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Dream have covered three times in games with a spread this season.
  • New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Liberty's games have hit the over.
  • The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.

