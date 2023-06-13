The injury report for the New York Liberty (6-2) ahead of their game against the Atlanta Dream (2-5) currently includes only one player. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13 from Barclays Center.

The Liberty took care of business in their last matchup 102-93 against the Wings on Sunday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0.0 0.0 0.4

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2.0 1.0 2.0 Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.0 2.4 3.8

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE

CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces her team in both points (24.9) and rebounds (10.1) per contest, and also puts up 3.4 assists. Defensively, she delivers 1.9 steals (third in the league) and 2.1 blocked shots (third in the league).

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot puts up a team-high 9.3 assists per contest. She is also averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 46.6% from the field.

Jonquel Jones posts 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.1 steals and 1.0 block.

Betnijah Laney puts up 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field.

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 171.5

