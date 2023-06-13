The New York Liberty (6-2) host the Atlanta Dream (2-5) one game after Breanna Stewart racked up 32 points in the Liberty's 102-93 victory over the Wings. This contest airs on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Dream

New York puts up 86 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 86.3 Atlanta allows.

New York is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Liberty have a 6-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 42.2% from the field.

New York is knocking down 37.7% of its three-point shots this season, 3.8% higher than the 33.9% Atlanta allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have a 6-0 record when the team knocks down more than 33.9% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 36.4 rebounds a contest, equal to Atlanta's average.

Liberty Injuries