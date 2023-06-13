Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .240.
- Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.219
|AVG
|.262
|.296
|OBP
|.324
|.469
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|11/7
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.