Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (38-29) and the New York Mets (31-35) at Citi Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Mets will give the ball to Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA).

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Yankees have gone 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Yankees have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (304 total), the Yankees are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.55 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule