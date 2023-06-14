Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Anthony Rizzo (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 174 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- In 71.0% of his games this year (44 of 62), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Rizzo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 43.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|26
|.311
|AVG
|.214
|.382
|OBP
|.296
|.526
|SLG
|.330
|13
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
