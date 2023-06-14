Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and a home run.
- McKinney is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in all six games this year, but never more than one.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- McKinney has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|.294
|AVG
|.250
|.294
|OBP
|.250
|.706
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
