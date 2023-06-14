After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and a home run.

McKinney is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

McKinney has gotten a hit in all six games this year, but never more than one.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

McKinney has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 .294 AVG .250 .294 OBP .250 .706 SLG .250 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings