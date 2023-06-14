DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .236 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 39 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18 games this year (30.5%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.5%) he had two or more.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.276
|AVG
|.190
|.339
|OBP
|.248
|.466
|SLG
|.310
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|32/9
|K/BB
|30/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
