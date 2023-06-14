The New York Giants right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per contest.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.

New York collected three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

