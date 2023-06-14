The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .252.

Torres has had a hit in 46 of 66 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.2%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has driven home a run in 17 games this year (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .252 AVG .252 .344 OBP .310 .459 SLG .383 12 XBH 8 8 HR 3 20 RBI 8 21/19 K/BB 15/10 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings