Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After hitting .276 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in three games this year (6.3%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (18.8%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|.219
|AVG
|.268
|.260
|OBP
|.307
|.315
|SLG
|.394
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|8/3
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
