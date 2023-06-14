The New York Jets have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the NFL as of June 18.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Jets and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

On defense, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

The Jets put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.

New York won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.

In nine games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1600 3 September 24 Patriots - +5000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +4000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +5000 9 November 6 Chargers - +3000 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +5000

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.