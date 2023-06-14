Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Red Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .214 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (8.1%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 of 37 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.215
|AVG
|.212
|.250
|OBP
|.268
|.338
|SLG
|.269
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.