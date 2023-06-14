Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .143 with five home runs and four walks.
- Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this season, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.118
|AVG
|.250
|.211
|OBP
|.222
|.382
|SLG
|1.000
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
