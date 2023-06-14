Wednesday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Yankees (39-29) matching up with the New York Mets (31-36) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (2-3) for the Mets and Gerrit Cole (7-1) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

The Yankees are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (311 total), the Yankees are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule