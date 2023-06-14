Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets square off against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET in the final game of a two-game series.

The Mets have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (-110). The game's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a record of 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when they're set as the underdog by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 68 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 18-12 19-7 20-22 33-24 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.