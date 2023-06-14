How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The New York Mets and Mark Canha will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.
Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 104 home runs.
- The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Yankees have scored 311 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- The Yankees have an 8.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.211 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (7-1) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Luis Castillo
