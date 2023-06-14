The New York Mets and Mark Canha will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 104 home runs.

The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Yankees have scored 311 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

The Yankees have an 8.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.211 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (7-1) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole Luis Castillo

