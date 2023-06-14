As they go for the series sweep, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (39-29) will face off against the New York Mets (31-36) at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -110. The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Gerrit Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 24 out of the 45 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Mets have a record of 25-21 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (54.3%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Mets.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over their last 10 matchups (all had set totals), the Mets combined with their opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Yankees have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

