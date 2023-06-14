The New York Yankees (39-29) will look to sweep the New York Mets (31-36) at Citi Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (2-3) for the Mets and Gerrit Cole (7-1) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will send Cole (7-1) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 2.84 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.

Cole is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Cole is seeking his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (2-3) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 4.85 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across seven games.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In seven starts this season, Verlander has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

