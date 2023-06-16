The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.054 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Fenway Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

In 44 of 63 games this year (69.8%) Rizzo has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (14.3%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (22 of 63), with more than one RBI eight times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 63 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .311 AVG .208 .382 OBP .294 .526 SLG .321 13 XBH 6 8 HR 3 21 RBI 11 28/13 K/BB 35/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings