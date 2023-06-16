Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.054 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- In 44 of 63 games this year (69.8%) Rizzo has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (14.3%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (22 of 63), with more than one RBI eight times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 63 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.311
|AVG
|.208
|.382
|OBP
|.294
|.526
|SLG
|.321
|13
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/13
|K/BB
|35/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Houck (3-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.23 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.