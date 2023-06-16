On Friday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple and a home run while batting .320.

McKinney enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316.

McKinney has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

McKinney has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .294 AVG .375 .294 OBP .375 .706 SLG .500 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings