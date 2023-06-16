Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple and a home run while batting .320.
- McKinney enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- McKinney has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.294
|AVG
|.375
|.294
|OBP
|.375
|.706
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.23 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
