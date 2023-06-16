DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 60 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 18 games this year (30.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
- In 21 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.276
|AVG
|.192
|.339
|OBP
|.248
|.466
|SLG
|.317
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|32/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.23 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
