Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .222 with four doubles, six home runs and five walks.
- Stanton has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits three times (13.6%).
- In 27.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has driven home a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games.
- In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.174
|AVG
|.286
|.240
|OBP
|.342
|.391
|SLG
|.629
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|11/3
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Houck (3-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.23, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
