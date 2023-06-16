On Friday, Gleyber Torres (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Torres has picked up a hit in 68.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.9% of them.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 17 games this season (25.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.3% of his games this year (31 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .252 AVG .252 .344 OBP .315 .459 SLG .383 12 XBH 8 8 HR 3 20 RBI 8 21/19 K/BB 15/11 5 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings