The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

  • Donaldson is hitting .130 with five home runs and five walks.
  • Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (26.7%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 3
.118 AVG .167
.211 OBP .214
.382 SLG .667
3 XBH 2
3 HR 2
3 RBI 4
12/4 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Houck (3-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.23 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
