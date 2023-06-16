Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .130 with five home runs and five walks.
- Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (26.7%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|.118
|AVG
|.167
|.211
|OBP
|.214
|.382
|SLG
|.667
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Houck (3-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.23 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
