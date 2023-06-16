Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .240 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (12.9%).
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%).
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (32.3%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.226
|.314
|OBP
|.268
|.532
|SLG
|.264
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|18/4
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Houck (3-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
