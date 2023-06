A showdown between world No. 123 Jil Teichmann and No. 103 Nuria Parrizas Diaz highlights today's action in the Viking Classic Birmingham qualifying qualification round 1, with 12 matches total taking place.

Viking Classic Birmingham Info

Tournament: Viking Classic Birmingham

Viking Classic Birmingham Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round

Qualifying round, Qualifying round Date: June 17

June 17 TV Channel:

Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Viking Classic Birmingham?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Lesia Tsurenko vs. Dayana Yastremska Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Tsurenko (-250) Yastremska (+165) Daria Saville vs. Madison Brengle Qualification Round 1 7:00 AM ET Brengle (-185) Saville (+130) Cristina Bucsa vs. Margarita Gasparyan Qualification Round 1 7:00 AM ET Bucsa (-900) Gasparyan (+450) Jessika Ponchet vs. Tereza Martincova Qualification Round 1 7:00 AM ET Martincova (-250) Ponchet (+170) Ana Bogdan vs. Naiktha Bains Qualification Round 1 8:05 AM ET Bogdan (-900) Bains (+450) Anastasia Zakharova vs. Rebecca Marino Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:35 AM ET Marino (-400) Zakharova (+260) Jil Teichmann vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:15 AM ET Teichmann (-160) Parrizas Diaz (+115) Eden Silva vs. Viktoriya Tomova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:20 AM ET Tomova (-550) Silva (+333) Xiyu Wang vs. Emily Appleton Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 AM ET Wang (-500) Appleton (+300) Kamilla Rakhimova vs. Marcela Zacarias Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:50 AM ET Rakhimova (-650) Zacarias (+375) Emina Bektas vs. Caroline Dolehide Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:30 AM ET Bektas (-155) Dolehide (+110) Magdalena Frech vs. Amelia Rajecki Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:35 AM ET Frech (-700) Rajecki (+400)

