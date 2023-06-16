Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .238 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.
- He has homered in five games this year (12.2%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (36.6%), including one multi-run game.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.219
|AVG
|.258
|.296
|OBP
|.319
|.469
|SLG
|.355
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|11/7
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houck (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
