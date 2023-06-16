The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .238 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Calhoun has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.
  • He has homered in five games this year (12.2%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (9.8%).
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (36.6%), including one multi-run game.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 19
.219 AVG .258
.296 OBP .319
.469 SLG .355
8 XBH 4
4 HR 1
9 RBI 7
11/7 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Houck (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
