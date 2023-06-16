Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and won each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Yankees have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 9-10 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 69 games with a total.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 18-13 19-7 20-23 33-25 6-5

