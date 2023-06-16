Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (34-35) and Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (39-30) will square off in the series opener on Friday, June 16 at Fenway Park. The matchup will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +100. The contest's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Yankees and Red Sox game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Anthony Rizzo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 13-10 (56.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 5th 2nd Win AL East +750 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.