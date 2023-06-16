Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 16
The Boston Red Sox (34-35) host the New York Yankees (39-30) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Rockies, and the Yankees a series split with the Mets.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-6) to the mound, while Domingo German (4-3) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
- German is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this game.
- German is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Domingo Germán vs. Red Sox
- The opposing Red Sox offense has the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (74) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 611 total hits and eighth in MLB action scoring 338 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Red Sox this season, German has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck
- Houck (3-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 12 games.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Tanner Houck vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 314 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .232 for the campaign with 104 home runs, fourth in the league.
- The Yankees have gone 3-for-20 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
