Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo -- .081 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.437) and total hits (65) this season.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 64), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has driven home a run in 23 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.311
|AVG
|.209
|.382
|OBP
|.293
|.526
|SLG
|.327
|13
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|14
|28/13
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.78 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
