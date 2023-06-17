Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple and a home run while hitting .310.
- McKinney is batting .316 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit once.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- McKinney has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this season.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.294
|AVG
|.333
|.294
|OBP
|.333
|.706
|SLG
|.417
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bello (3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
