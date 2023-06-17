Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .221 with four doubles, six home runs and five walks.
- In 69.6% of his games this season (16 of 23), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 26.1% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 10 games this season (43.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%).
- He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|.174
|AVG
|.275
|.240
|OBP
|.326
|.391
|SLG
|.575
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (3-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.78, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
