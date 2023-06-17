The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton vs. the Red Sox

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .221 with four doubles, six home runs and five walks.

In 69.6% of his games this season (16 of 23), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 26.1% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Stanton has had an RBI in 10 games this season (43.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%).

He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 .174 AVG .275 .240 OBP .326 .391 SLG .575 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 11/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings