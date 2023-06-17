At +5000, the New York Giants are No. 17 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season hit the over.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game offensively last year (18th in NFL), and it allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.

New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In addition, Barkley had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3500 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

