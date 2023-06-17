Gleyber Torres -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Torres has gotten a hit in 47 of 68 games this year (69.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (47.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .252 AVG .252 .344 OBP .313 .459 SLG .378 12 XBH 8 8 HR 3 20 RBI 8 21/19 K/BB 15/11 5 SB 1

