Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 47 of 68 games this year (69.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (47.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.252
|AVG
|.252
|.344
|OBP
|.313
|.459
|SLG
|.378
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|8
|21/19
|K/BB
|15/11
|5
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.