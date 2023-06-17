The New York Jets right now have the sixth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1600.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

The Jets collected three wins at home last year and four on the road.

As a favorite last season New York picked up just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

Also, Rodgers rushed for 94 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

As a tone-setter on defense, C.J. Mosley collected 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1600 3 September 24 Patriots - +5000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +4500 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +5000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +5000

