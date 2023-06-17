Sam Bennett is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

Sam Bennett Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Bennett has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Bennett has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bennett has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Bennett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Bennett has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 27 0 233 0 4 0 1 $145,130

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Bennett's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 28th.

Bennett made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Bennett last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

This course is set up to play at 7,423 yards, 316 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Bennett has played in the past year (7,435 yards) is 12 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,423).

Bennett's Last Time Out

Bennett was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Bennett shot better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Bennett shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Bennett carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Bennett's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

In that most recent competition, Bennett's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Bennett ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bennett finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bennett's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

