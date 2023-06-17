Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (35-35) and the New York Yankees (39-31) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-6) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Yankees have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread.

The Yankees have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (319 total, 4.6 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule