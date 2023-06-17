How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Fenway Park against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 105 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- New York ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 319 (4.6 per game).
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- New York has the fourth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (2-6) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 15-5
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Luis Castillo
|6/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Bryan Woo
|6/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dane Dunning
