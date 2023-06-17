Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Fenway Park against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 105 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 319 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

New York has the fourth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (2-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Clarke Schmidt Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.