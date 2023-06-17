Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 17
The Boston Red Sox (35-35) face the New York Yankees (39-31) after Justin Turner hit a pair of home runs in a 15-5 victory over the Yankees. The game starts at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
- Schmidt enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Schmidt will look to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).
- In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox
- He meets a Red Sox offense that ranks sixth in the league with 353 total runs scored while batting .262 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .430 slugging percentage (seventh in MLB play) and has hit a total of 76 home runs (20th in the league).
- Head-to-head against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out four.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Bello (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.78 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 10 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Brayan Bello vs. Yankees
- The Yankees are batting .233 this season, 23rd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .416 (13th in the league) with 105 home runs.
- The Yankees have gone 3-for-24 with a double and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
