The Boston Red Sox (35-35) face the New York Yankees (39-31) after Justin Turner hit a pair of home runs in a 15-5 victory over the Yankees. The game starts at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.

Schmidt enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt will look to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

He meets a Red Sox offense that ranks sixth in the league with 353 total runs scored while batting .262 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .430 slugging percentage (seventh in MLB play) and has hit a total of 76 home runs (20th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out four.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Bello (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.78 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 10 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brayan Bello vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .233 this season, 23rd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .416 (13th in the league) with 105 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 3-for-24 with a double and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.