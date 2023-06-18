The New York Giants have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per game.

The Giants posted five wins at home last season and four on the road.

New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Bobby Okereke amassed 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1400 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3300 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +6600 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1400 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +6600 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

