Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .238 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.0%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.219
|AVG
|.257
|.260
|OBP
|.295
|.315
|SLG
|.378
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|8/3
|K/BB
|17/4
|5
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Ort will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 31-year-old righty.
